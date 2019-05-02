For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

This Dodgers fan dropped various food items in attempt to catch two foul balls

Screengrab of Alex Pavlovic Twitter video

A slice of pizza and order of french fries will cost you quite a bit more at a ballgame than if you were at, say, the mall.

So this Dodgers fan in a Corey Seager jersey was likely out a few bucks during Wednesday night’s game against the Giants.

TV cameras caught him dropping his fries in pursuit of a foul ball, which it appears he got.

Later in the game, the same fan got a slice of pizza. Then another foul ball came his way and, well, the pizza went flying into a woman in front of him.

This, too, was caught on TV:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  