This Dodgers fan dropped various food items in attempt to catch two foul balls

A slice of pizza and order of french fries will cost you quite a bit more at a ballgame than if you were at, say, the mall.

So this Dodgers fan in a Corey Seager jersey was likely out a few bucks during Wednesday night’s game against the Giants.

TV cameras caught him dropping his fries in pursuit of a foul ball, which it appears he got.

Later in the game, the same fan got a slice of pizza. Then another foul ball came his way and, well, the pizza went flying into a woman in front of him.

This, too, was caught on TV:

A Dodgers fan dropped fries and then pizza going after two separate foul balls. He’s out like $75 pic.twitter.com/uqnFa2566l — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 2, 2019