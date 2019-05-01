Mizzou baseball players now performing funny skits as teammates are interviewed on TV

In 2015, the Monmouth men’s basketball team gained national notoriety for the efforts of its bench players. It had nothing to do with what they did on the court; their unique celebrations made TV viewers laugh.

The Missouri baseball team has taken those type of antics to a new level.

After the Tigers’ games Friday and Saturday against South Carolina, Mizzou’s starting pitchers were interviewed on the SEC Network. During those on-air chats, teammates performed silly skits behind the pitchers.

As Jacob Cantleberry was chatting about his performance in Mizzou’s 5-2 victory Friday night, his teammates knighted one of their own.

The next day, the Tigers won 11-0 as starter TJ Sikkeman threw seven no-hit innings. While Sikkeman talked about his outing, his teammates held a boxing match. This scene involved no fewer than six Tigers.

This is seriously creative. And funny.