Ernie Johnson couldn’t stop laughing after Shaq’s comment to Charles Barkley on TNT

It’s supposed to be as easy as 1-2-3 during one particular segment of the NBA on TNT postgame show.

Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal are all scheduled to share their thoughts in a timed segment, but the clock ran out before Shaq had his opportunity.

He was not happy, and his ongoing feud with Barkley continued.

“Don’t you want to weigh in on this?” Ernie Johnson asked Shaq.

An indignant Shaq declined and noted that Barkley had taken up most of the allotted time.

“It’s supposed to be 1-2-3,” Shaq said, “not 1-2-back-to-1.”

The other three on set lost it, and you can hear the crew laughing so hard that they are snorting. Johnson had to step away from the set because he was in tears.

Shaq vs. Chuck episode 253,739,088 pic.twitter.com/PzPEhdYOWI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2019