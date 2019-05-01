For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Ernie Johnson couldn’t stop laughing after Shaq’s comment to Charles Barkley on TNT

Shaq Surprises Florida Police Officer and Kids with Pick-Up Basketball Game

VIDEO: Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal surprised Gainesville, Florida police officer Bobby White by showing up for a pick-up basketball game in a local neighborhood. O'Neal had seen a previous video of Officer White playing basketball with the By
Up Next
VIDEO: Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal surprised Gainesville, Florida police officer Bobby White by showing up for a pick-up basketball game in a local neighborhood. O'Neal had seen a previous video of Officer White playing basketball with the By

It’s supposed to be as easy as 1-2-3 during one particular segment of the NBA on TNT postgame show.

Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal are all scheduled to share their thoughts in a timed segment, but the clock ran out before Shaq had his opportunity.

He was not happy, and his ongoing feud with Barkley continued.

“Don’t you want to weigh in on this?” Ernie Johnson asked Shaq.

An indignant Shaq declined and noted that Barkley had taken up most of the allotted time.

“It’s supposed to be 1-2-3,” Shaq said, “not 1-2-back-to-1.”

The other three on set lost it, and you can hear the crew laughing so hard that they are snorting. Johnson had to step away from the set because he was in tears.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  