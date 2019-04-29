Dean Wade surprised young Kansas State fan with a sweet gift package

Dean Wade explains what makes this K-State senior class special Dean Wade explains what makes this K-State senior class special Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dean Wade explains what makes this K-State senior class special

In the days leading up to Kansas State’s opening NCAA Tournament game against UC Irvine last month, it was known that Wildcats star Dean Wade wouldn’t play.





Fans feared that might doom the Wildcats.

Indeed, K-State lost 70-64 to the 13th-seeded Anteaters, and Wade’s career came to a close.

When it became apparent that Wade’s foot injury would keep him from playing, one young boy was inconsolable.

His mom posted a video on Twitter of why he was so sad:





So this is my six year old during the KU game -my avid KSU fan husband is wearing my KU shirt to cheer for the Big12 but J is only worried about one person, @deanwade3232 and how much he is going to miss him. We can’t even say the word purple anymore @KStateMBB #housedivided pic.twitter.com/F54w0sUmhe — Laressa Nordgren (@reesey333) March 22, 2019

Wade must have seen that video, because he sent the boy a sweet package that had an autographed photo and a jersey.

The kid was very happy. So was mom:

This little boy who still cries at night for @deanwade3232 got an amazing surprise in the mail today. Thank you Dean for being such a class act! You have a fan for life @KStateMBB you should hear him tell everyone about what came in the mail today! pic.twitter.com/Epe8yNRs65 — Laressa Nordgren (@reesey333) April 26, 2019