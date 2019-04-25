For Pete's Sake
After picking Kyler Murray, Cardinals were roasted for this tweet about Josh Rosen
These days, it’s a good idea for a player to comb through old social media messages and delete some of those embarrassing ones.
The Arizona Cardinals should have done the same.
After the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, a lot of people on Twitter were making fun of Arizona for a tweet in February.
The tweet included a picture of quarterback Josh Rosen with this quote from Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: “Josh is our guy.”
Um, now Josh is going to be a backup.
Here is the original tweet:
And this is what people were saying about that tweet:
Comments