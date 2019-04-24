For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans react to Johnson County DA declining to charge Tyreek Hill

No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation

The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence. By
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday that his office will not file charges against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, following reports involving abuse of a child at Hill’s home.

Howe said he believes a crime took place, but because of an ongoing child protection investigation, he can’t discuss details.

In March, Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s home in Johnson County, one for battery and one for child abuse and neglect. Both involved a juvenile.

The Star reported last week that Hill’s 3-year-old son was removed recently from the custody of Hill and Espinal. It is not known when the boy was removed or who he is staying with now.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans and others were saying about Wednesday’s development:

