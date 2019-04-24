Chiefs fans react to Johnson County DA declining to charge Tyreek Hill

No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday that his office will not file charges against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, following reports involving abuse of a child at Hill’s home.

Howe said he believes a crime took place, but because of an ongoing child protection investigation, he can’t discuss details.

In March, Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s home in Johnson County, one for battery and one for child abuse and neglect. Both involved a juvenile.

The Star reported last week that Hill’s 3-year-old son was removed recently from the custody of Hill and Espinal. It is not known when the boy was removed or who he is staying with now.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans and others were saying about Wednesday’s development:

Tyreek Hill should be cut immediately and kicked out of the NFL. He either did this or is covering for the person who did, and both actions are disgusting. https://t.co/Fgfkbu1Ecb — scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) April 24, 2019

Unsure how the NFL could suspend Hill when nobody knows who committed the crime. Could have been anybody apparently, maybe it was the neighbors? Unfortunate the child was subjected to crimes. I’m glad he is safe. Crazy. #ChiefsKingdom — Taco Salazar (@TacoSalazar) April 24, 2019

Tyreek Hill is clean baby!!! Let’s go get that ring #ChiefsKingdom — Gene Esposito (@Geneesburrito) April 24, 2019

I can't imagine any team giving Tyreek a big contract now#ChiefsKingdom — #AlwaysRoyal D (@Prollyurdaddy) April 24, 2019

Man, if this press conference makes you feel good about Tyreek Hill being a Chief... yikes. — Elijah Dylan (@ElijahDYL) April 24, 2019

Or a relative. Or a neighbor. Or a baby sitter. I’m glad we were all there and witnessed one of them do it though. Hooray. We’re trying to convict somebody who wasn’t even a suspect. #Chiefs https://t.co/CJQsz0Om8G — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) April 24, 2019

Re: Tyreek Hill...



They know something happened, but don't know who did it. Father? Mother? Grandma? Grandpa? Uncle? Aunt? Babysitter? Friend?



Speculation is easy...but isn't evidence. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — CitadelChief (@citadelchief) April 24, 2019

It’s time to release Tyreek. The #Chiefs must have presented a zero-tolerance policy when he was drafted. It looked like he was on the right track and we may never know if he was truly guilty of something in this new case, but it’s more than enough to move on from him. — R-S-H (@ryanscotthall) April 24, 2019

This isn't good for Hill in anyway. If he is innocent he might send an attorney out to explain why he is innocent. For instance, out of town. #ChiefsKingdom — Chris (@bballkansas) April 24, 2019

Just wondering why people assume it was Tyreek Hill that "caused injury" to this child?? — NKCChief (@NKCChief) April 24, 2019

So what we know from the Tyreek Hill investigation is that apparently a crime has been committed but no charges have been made against Tyreek or his fiance Crystal because the investigation can't determine who or when the crime took place.



It's all very strange, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/DyUu9vS96E — ️rit Chief (@BritChiefUK) April 24, 2019