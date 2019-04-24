Statcast breaks down Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi scoring from second on wild pitch

Adalberto Mondesi’s progress expected to continue in 2019 Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was impressed with the progress that Adalberto Mondesi showed in 2018, and Yost expects that to continue with the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was impressed with the progress that Adalberto Mondesi showed in 2018, and Yost expects that to continue with the 2019 season.

Here’s a recap of how the Royals’ scored a run in the eighth inning of their 5-2 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night:

Infield single, groundout, wild pitch.

You’d think something was missing from that sequence, right? Well, no, that’s how it happened thanks to Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi.

Mondesi reached on an infield single to Rays shortstop Willy Adames. Alex Gordon hit a ball back to pitcher Austin Pruitt and Mondesi took second. Then, while Jorge Soler was batting, Pruitt threw a wild pitch that allowed Mondesi to score from second base.

Here’s a reminder that Mondesi is really, really fast. It was also a heads-up play.

Statcast broke down Mondesi’s 180-foot dash home, including a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second, which is elite:

Check out this angle from behind the plate: