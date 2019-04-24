For Pete's Sake
This is what Damien Lillard’s series-winning shot looked like from the stands
Call it the shot heard ‘round the NBA.
Damien Lillard’s long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday in Game 5 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ first-round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder won the game and the series.
Oh, by the way, that shot also gave Lillard 50 points in the game, which Portland won 118-115.
“That was the last word,” Lillard told reporters. “That was having the last word.”
Here is the shot:
And this is what it looked like from the stands:
Here is a shot from courtside:
