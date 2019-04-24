For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

This is what Damien Lillard’s series-winning shot looked like from the stands

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making the game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Portland, Ore. The Trail Blazers won 118-115.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making the game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Portland, Ore. The Trail Blazers won 118-115. Craig Mitchelldyer AP Photo

Call it the shot heard ‘round the NBA.

Damien Lillard’s long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday in Game 5 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ first-round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder won the game and the series.

Oh, by the way, that shot also gave Lillard 50 points in the game, which Portland won 118-115.

“That was the last word,” Lillard told reporters. “That was having the last word.”

Here is the shot:

And this is what it looked like from the stands:

Here is a shot from courtside:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  