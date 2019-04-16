For Pete's Sake

Reds pitcher is thrown out after unknowingly hitting a ball to the outfield

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo

In Reds pitcher Luis Castillo’s defense, he only has eight hits* in his major-league career, so he’s not used seeing a ball he swung at land in the outfield.

*That’s still eight more than I’ll ever have

But Castillo’s hitting/base-running escapade during Monday night’s Reds-Dodgers game could be used as another example of why the designated hitter should be expanded to the National League.

Castillo apparently thought he fouled off the pitch when theh ball instead landed in front of Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, who began to throw to second.

That’s when someone alerted him that Castillo never ran to first.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
