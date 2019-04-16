Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

In Reds pitcher Luis Castillo’s defense, he only has eight hits* in his major-league career, so he’s not used seeing a ball he swung at land in the outfield.

*That’s still eight more than I’ll ever have

But Castillo’s hitting/base-running escapade during Monday night’s Reds-Dodgers game could be used as another example of why the designated hitter should be expanded to the National League.

Castillo apparently thought he fouled off the pitch when theh ball instead landed in front of Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, who began to throw to second.





That’s when someone alerted him that Castillo never ran to first.

Outs don't get much easier than this. pic.twitter.com/A6Rkk9LOZg — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2019