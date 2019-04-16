For Pete's Sake
Reds pitcher is thrown out after unknowingly hitting a ball to the outfield
In Reds pitcher Luis Castillo’s defense, he only has eight hits* in his major-league career, so he’s not used seeing a ball he swung at land in the outfield.
*That’s still eight more than I’ll ever have
But Castillo’s hitting/base-running escapade during Monday night’s Reds-Dodgers game could be used as another example of why the designated hitter should be expanded to the National League.
Castillo apparently thought he fouled off the pitch when theh ball instead landed in front of Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, who began to throw to second.
That’s when someone alerted him that Castillo never ran to first.
