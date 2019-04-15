The Boston Marathon men’s race came down to a one-block sprint to finish line

Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

For the first 26.1 miles of Monday’s Boston Marathon, there was no separation between Lawrence Cherono of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa.

The two men realized they’d have to sprint to the finish over the last block of the race.

It was an intense conclusion to the race.

In the end, Cherono won the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds. Desisa finished 2 seconds behind, according to the Associated Press.

WBZ in Boston captured the wild finish:

#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/uI1J6GjEC2 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019