The Boston Marathon men’s race came down to a one-block sprint to finish line
For the first 26.1 miles of Monday’s Boston Marathon, there was no separation between Lawrence Cherono of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa.
The two men realized they’d have to sprint to the finish over the last block of the race.
It was an intense conclusion to the race.
In the end, Cherono won the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds. Desisa finished 2 seconds behind, according to the Associated Press.
WBZ in Boston captured the wild finish:
