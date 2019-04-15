Relish was on cusp of winning Royals’ hot-dog race when he slipped and face-planted

Bill Bucker’s fielding error. Chris Webber’s timeout. Jackie Smith’s drop in the end zone. Marcus Williams missed tackle.

Those are among sports’ biggest blunders, but we can add one more to the list: Relish’s face-plant at the finish line at the Royals’ hot-dog race on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

OK, that’s hyperbole, of course. But the hog-dog race did have a fun finish.

The race featured members of the Kansas City media: Hartzell of The Buzz (96.5 FM) was in the Relish suit and Nate Bukaty of WHB (810 AM) was in the Mustard suit.

Relish had a healthy lead and was just a few feet from the finish line when he lost his balance and face-planted. That allowed Mustard to squirt past for the win.

It was a funny scene:

Relished the victory just a moment too soon. pic.twitter.com/eDjN0L0GpU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 14, 2019

Hartzell joked about it on Twitter:

Bukaty shared another few of the end of the race and it appears that Royals bench coach Dale Sveum had a great view of the action:

This is why you never give up, kids. #TeamMustard pic.twitter.com/yE9uz0Rttx — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) April 14, 2019

