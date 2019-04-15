For Pete's Sake

Relish was on cusp of winning Royals’ hot-dog race when he slipped and face-planted

Screengrab of Royals Twitter video

Bill Bucker’s fielding error. Chris Webber’s timeout. Jackie Smith’s drop in the end zone. Marcus Williams missed tackle.

Those are among sports’ biggest blunders, but we can add one more to the list: Relish’s face-plant at the finish line at the Royals’ hot-dog race on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

OK, that’s hyperbole, of course. But the hog-dog race did have a fun finish.

The race featured members of the Kansas City media: Hartzell of The Buzz (96.5 FM) was in the Relish suit and Nate Bukaty of WHB (810 AM) was in the Mustard suit.

Relish had a healthy lead and was just a few feet from the finish line when he lost his balance and face-planted. That allowed Mustard to squirt past for the win.

It was a funny scene:

Hartzell joked about it on Twitter:

Bukaty shared another few of the end of the race and it appears that Royals bench coach Dale Sveum had a great view of the action:

We put two Royals players, Terrance Gore and Adalberto Mondesi along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a hot dog race to see who would win.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
