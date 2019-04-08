Basketball fans decry replay call in overtime that aided Virginia in title game

Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti (25) an d Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter (12) chase a loose ball during the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP Photo

Virginia was holding on to a two-point lead with just over a minute to play in their 85-77 win against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament when they caught a big break thanks to replay.

The Cavaliers missed a shot while leading 75-73 and the ball was knocked to center court. Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti got the ball but it was pushed out of bounds by De’Andre Hunter.

Texas Tech was looking to get the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the officials looked at the replay and it appeared the ball last touched Moretti’s finger before going out of bounds.

Virginia retained possession and Ty Jerome made two free throws that made it a two-possession game. Texas Tech never again had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead as the Cavaliers won the championship.

Here is the play:





Check out this clip from CBS 2 News at 11 https://t.co/CqGXqjmlf2 #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) April 9, 2019

Fans weren’t thrilled with replay being used in that situation:

That is somewhat abuse of the replay. Should be Tech ball. Virginia player obviously pushed ball out. — Caleb Lewis (@cmolewis7) April 9, 2019

This is against whatever spirit if the rule of replay is.... likely many times balls get stripped away it may be of the offensive players fingernail last. — Todd Leabo (@Leabonics) April 9, 2019

Replay has its pros and cons. This is where I think it is overused. — Tyler DuPree (@YouMeAndTDupree) April 9, 2019

If it’s the 1st half with no replay that’s Texas Tech ball 100 times out of 100, and no one in the arena has a problem with it either — Garrett Nordyke (@garrettLnordyke) April 9, 2019

I hate that call. Not the spirit of replay review. The Virginia player knocked it out of the Texas Tech players hand. That call should stand. — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) April 9, 2019

I mean is there really a more appropriate way for a college basketball season to end than an absurd stupid slow motion replay bad call — Michael Proppe (@mikeproppe) April 9, 2019

Initially instant replay was implemented to change obvious and clear mistakes. You needed “conclusive evidence”. That’s not what it is anymore. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 9, 2019

Sigh. When replay changes games. It happens in every sport. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) April 9, 2019

Enough with the Zapruder film replay analysis. The impetus for the ball to go out of bounds was clearly the poke out by the UVA player. — Charles Richardson (@viachicago99) April 9, 2019

This is never in a million years called off on TT without super slow replay. — Christian Harder (@realcharder30) April 9, 2019