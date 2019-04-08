Chiefs lineman recently completed internship for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter didn’t appear in a game for the Chiefs in the 2018 season, but he’s got a good story to tell his teammates when they begin their offseason work.

Hunter, who signed as an undrafted free agent from Bowling Green, worked as an intern for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley as part of the NFL Players’ Association’s Externship program. The NFLPA describes the opportunity as a chance to “learn the ins and outs of politics, the legislative process, and ways you can create positive change and enhance social justice in your communities.”

For Hunter, it was a great experience.

“I’ve been fortunate to sit in on meetings with foreign policy administrators from the Middle East, whether it be constituents from the state of Missouri and the city of Kansas City, St. Louis,” Hunter told CBS’ “Face the Nation” last month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Hunter also has met with a group trying to help rural areas get better access to the Internet and the Society for Neuroscience as part of his work for Hawley.

But the internship, which ended March 8, entailed more than important meetings for the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Hunter.

“We were in the basement of Dirksen Senate building, so we didn’t have the nice offices (that veteran senators have),” Hunter told Roll Call. “There were 20 or 30 of us crammed in these three little rooms, just working all day, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., pretty much. But it was nice to see the way the government works, as opposed to the way it’s portrayed in the media.”

Still, Hunter was glad for the chance to learn how the U.S government works.

“I’d rather be here than be in the Bahamas,” Hunter told CBS, “because I’m learning so much for the future that this experience on its own beats having an umbrella drink on the beach.”

Here is the “Face The Nation” interview:

Tackling Congress: CBS News Special Correspondent and “NFL Today” host @JBsportscaster reports on an unusual class of Capitol Hill interns pic.twitter.com/mCC2C1R0Po — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2019