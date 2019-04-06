Here’s why some fans were thrilled Bruce Pearl’s team lost in heart-breaking fashion

Auburn heads to locker room after heartbreaking Final Four loss The Auburn Tigers left the court after losing 63-62 to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Auburn Tigers left the court after losing 63-62 to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Auburn was on the wrong side of history Saturday in a 63-62 loss to Virginia in the first Final Four game in Minneapolis.

According to CBS Sports, Auburn was the first team since 1989 to lose at the Final Four on free throws with less than 5 seconds to play. That’s when Michigan beat Seton Hall in the title game.

For some fans in Illinois and Tennessee, the tough defeat for the Tigers was karma for coach Bruce Pearl.

Illinois fans haven’t forgiven Pearl for an incident 30 years ago. Pearl, who was an assistant at Iowa at the time, secretly recording a recruit who insinuated he was offered money by an Illini coach. Pearl shared the recording with the NCAA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In 2008, Pearl was coaching at Tennessee when he invited a recruit to a barbecue, reportedly knowing it was an NCAA violation. He was later fired.

It seems some fans at Illinois and Tennessee haven’t forgiven Pearl.

To wit:

I’m a Cubs fan and I would donate an organ to a Cardinals player before I’d lift a finger for Bruce Pearl. #illini — IlliniCB (@IlliniCB) April 6, 2019

So, yeah, fans weren’t sad to see Pearl’s team lose in the Final Four in such a tough way. Here is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter (well, the ones without cursing):

For my Illini friends....



I’m thinking Bruce Pearl just tasted the revenge of Deon Thomas. — Jim Engelhorn (@JimEngelhorn) April 7, 2019

This is the best possible way that that ratfink Bruce Pearl could have lost. Love it. #Illini #MarchMadness — Victor Cortez (@MrVictorCortez) April 7, 2019

Bruce pearl served a big ole plate of karma — Woody (@Woodywtmjr) April 7, 2019

Karma Bruce Pearl pic.twitter.com/Z0jZy7sdsn — Chad Thompson (@9CWBYS) April 7, 2019

They definitely have me rooting for the winner of Texas Tech / Michigan State. // As a Tennessee law school grad, I'll say that this seems like karma coming back to bite Bruce Pearl. — Julian McQueen (@MoonsCharisma1) April 7, 2019

Feel bad for Auburn fans, but I couldn't have planned a better way for Bruce Pearl to lose. #karma #illini — Ravi (@Ravi_711) April 7, 2019

That was definitely a missed double-dribble, though, so, yeah, Bruce Pearl lost exactly like Tennessee did.



So, unfortunate for Auburn, but still, #karma — Gabe Garcia (@GabeAndGarcia) April 7, 2019

I know some Tennessee fans root for Bruce Pearl because they still like the guy. I just can’t do it. — Ben Garrett (@benwgarrett) April 6, 2019