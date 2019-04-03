Here’s what Adalberto Mondesi’s inside-the-park homer looked like from the upper deck

Royals manager Ned Yost, SS Adalberto Mondesi discuss extra-inning loss to Twins KC Royals manager Ned Yost and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi react to the team's 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on April 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KC Royals manager Ned Yost and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi react to the team's 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on April 2, 2019.

As The Star’s Sam Mellinger noted, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi didn’t sprint from the batter’s box on his inside-the-park home run in the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Twins in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Mondesi crushed a pitch from Minnesota left-hander Taylor Rogers with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the ball bounded off the center-field wall as the Twins’ Byron Buxton fell. For most players, not running hard out of the box might have meant stopping at third base.

But Mondesi scored standing up because he’s really fast.

Royals fan Micah Fries was sitting with his family in the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium and recorded Mondesi’s plate appearance, so he caught the whole scene. Here is what Fries shared on Twitter:

Want to see crazy speed? How about Mondesi with the inside the park home run to take the lead for the @Royals in the 8th inning! #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/XXnMM3iFve — Micah Fries (@micahfries) April 3, 2019

Here is what television viewers saw on Fox Sports Kansas City:

ICYMI: Mondesi absolutely ZOOMS around the bases for an inside-the-park homer. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/6xxRgONjwt — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 3, 2019