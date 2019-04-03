For Pete's Sake

Here’s what Adalberto Mondesi’s inside-the-park homer looked like from the upper deck

As The Star’s Sam Mellinger noted, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi didn’t sprint from the batter’s box on his inside-the-park home run in the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Twins in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Mondesi crushed a pitch from Minnesota left-hander Taylor Rogers with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the ball bounded off the center-field wall as the Twins’ Byron Buxton fell. For most players, not running hard out of the box might have meant stopping at third base.

But Mondesi scored standing up because he’s really fast.

Royals fan Micah Fries was sitting with his family in the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium and recorded Mondesi’s plate appearance, so he caught the whole scene. Here is what Fries shared on Twitter:

Here is what television viewers saw on Fox Sports Kansas City:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
