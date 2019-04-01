For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs players pay respects to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot in LA

By Pete Grathoff

April 01, 2019 08:34 AM

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33.
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo

Nipsey Hustle, a Grammy-nominated rapper, was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, and people around the nation are mourning his death.

Hussle, who also worked with unprivileged children, had invested in a co-working space in South Central Los Angeles, where people could take science, technology and mathematics classes, NBC News reported.

Additionally, Hussle had a meeting set for Monday with the Los Angeles police commissioner to discuss gang violence.

After Hussle’s death was confirmed, a number of Chiefs players took to Twitter to share their grief and pay respect to Hussle.

Jeff Allen tweeted:

Here is what Reggie Ragland shared:

Tyrann Mathieu tweeted:

Patrick Mahomes wrote this:

Kahlil McKenzie Jr. tweeted:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  