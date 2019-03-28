Map of baseball fandom shows Royals have healthy footprint in Midwest

Attendance at Kauffman Stadium may have dropped since the Royals set a franchise record in 2015, but research by ticket broker SeatGeek shows the team still has a healthy footprint in the Midwest.
SeatGeek examined where people shopped and which baseball team’s tickets they researched for a map of baseball fandom in the United States.
The Royals were the favorite team in 257 total counties in the United States, which was the fourth most among Major League Baseball teams. The Braves (515), Rangers (287) and Cardinals (286) were the only teams ahead of the Royals in terms of counties.
SeatGeek also found the Royals had the second-most out-of-state fans, which should be no surprise given the number of supporters in Kansas. The Royals’ 223 out-of-state counties was second to the Braves (360).
Here is the map that SeatGeek created, and it’s worth noting that Royals fans are found in six states:
