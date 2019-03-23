For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here’s a breakdown of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets left in six major online pools

By Pete Grathoff

March 23, 2019 12:29 PM

Fur over feathers: How to pick the best mascot bracket

The mascots decide in this 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket. The rules? Animals over people (or objects) and mammals over birds. In the end, it’s a cat’s world. Go Tigers.
By
Up Next
The mascots decide in this 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket. The rules? Animals over people (or objects) and mammals over birds. In the end, it’s a cat’s world. Go Tigers.
By

Every March, college basketball fans are reminded of the long odds in picking a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket. One Duke professor put it at a one-in-2.4 trillion chance.

And we’ve learned again that even getting through the first round is a difficult chore.

Following Friday’s games, the NCAA compiled a list of perfect brackets remaining in online games from ESPN, Yahoo, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and, of course, the NCAA itself.

That’s tens of millions of brackets and just 15 are still perfect. Yep, 15.

Here is the breakdown:

The NCAA said its Bracket Challenge Game is down to two perfect brackets, CBS Sports has one and Fox Sports and Sports Illustrated have none.

Add that up and there are 15 people out there who still have a chance to become the first person ever to correctly pick every NCAA Tournament game.

But don’t hold your breath that it will happen, even though someone made it through 39 games in 2017.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  