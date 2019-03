It may have been an upset, but that doesn’t mean people didn’t see this coming.

UC Irvine knocked off fourth-seeded Kansas State 70-64 on Friday, but the Anteaters were a trendy pick to get the victory after the tournament bracket was set.

Some people made reference to predicting the upset, while others shared GIFs of anteaters following the game.

Here is a sample of what people shared on social media about Irvine’s victory:

"I, for one, welcome our new Irvine overlords." https://t.co/9cL1LT629D — Donny Baarns (@DonnyBaarns) March 22, 2019

Anteaters Rule! Just sounds cool to say this. #madness — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin) March 22, 2019

"There's a lot of proud Anteaters out there tonight." Not a sentence I often hear from the TV. Usually I hear a sentence like that when I leave the Smithsonian Channel on after Aerial America ends. — Monte Dutton (@MonteDutton) March 22, 2019

Anteaters advancing in all my brackets is the 1 thing I have to be proud of — MarMarHoopStar (@MarmarHoopstar1) March 22, 2019

Don't mess with the Anteaters!



(13) UC Irvine dances on to Round 2! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tEGBv2D82d — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

DOWN GOES 4-SEED KANSAS STATE!



THE UC IRVINE ANTEATERS ADVANCE! pic.twitter.com/yvp4vz8OPt — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 22, 2019

keep on dancing, Anteaters! my bracket is still alive. https://t.co/VaQzHvkUqL — Samantha Hilton (@heysamhilton) March 22, 2019

Let’s Go UC Irvine Anteaters!! pic.twitter.com/WflYRB3gei — Connor Smalling | TPE Candidate #38 (@connor_70) March 22, 2019

If you pick your brackets based on best mascots, there’s no question you had the Anteaters beating the Wildcats. — Sean Quinton (@Quinton_Sean) March 22, 2019