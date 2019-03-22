Someone made a savage ‘One Shining Moment’ video of LA Lakers lowlights

It’s safe to say that the 2018-19 season hasn’t gone as the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans had hoped. The Lakers are likely going to miss the playoffs in their first season since signing LeBron James.
There have been some ugly moments on the court, and an intrepid fan of some team compiled the lowlights into a video.
The soundtrack?
It’s “One Shining Moment,” which is usually associated with highlights from the NCAA Tournament. Instead, it’s used savagely to roast the Lakers.
Take a look at the video (I haven’t seen anyone take credit for it as yet):
