Online fundraiser set up for Kansas drummer who went viral earlier this year

When the Kansas men’s basketball team routed West Virginia 78-53 last month in Allen Fieldhouse, the hottest player was in the stands.
A video of drummer Donovan Miller of the KU pep band went viral that afternoon, because of his high-energy performance.
“All I’ve heard is that I’m a legend,” Miller told the Daily Kansan. “I’ve heard it multiple times in the last couple days.”
This is why there was such a buzz:
According to a GoFundMe page, Miller wasn’t actually enrolled at KU when he had his 15 minutes of fame. The fundraiser, which is hoping to raise $25,000 to help Miller graduate, was set up by a Denise Warren of Cottage Grove, Minn. It is unknown if Miller knows about the fundraiser.
“Donovan was supposed to graduate this coming May 2019 but was unable to register for classes to complete his final semester because he ran out of funds,” Warren wrote. “Because of his dedication, he continued to play in the pep band and received national attention for his spirited performance. ...
“Donovan has a bright future ahead of him. He plans to pursue graduate degrees after graduation and wants to be a composer, performer and instructor.
“He just needs help right now to cover the balance owed for the fall 2018 semester and the fees that will be owed for fall 2019 so that he can finish his last semester and graduate. Any funds raised over that amount will be used towards graduate school.”
You can find the fundraising page here.
