Boston’s Marcus Smart two-hand shoved 76ers’ Joel Embiid to the floor

By Pete Grathoff

March 21, 2019 08:24 AM

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is 7 feet tall, so it takes a lot of force to knock him to the court.

Boston guard Marcus Smart provided that during Wednesday night’s game. Embiid set a pick on Smart and used his elbow while doing so. Smart fell to the court, but got up and used two hands to shove Embiid, who sprawled on the floor.

Embiid went after Smart but teammates and officials stepped in to stop the incident from escalating.

“Obviously, I was frustrated, because it was a cheap shot,” Embiid told ESPN. “I didn’t see it coming. It caught me off guard.

“But, I mean, I really don’t want to talk about it. I don’t care.”

ESPN reported that Embiid received a technical foul for the elbow that knocked down Smart, while Smart was given a flagrant foul and ejected from the game.

Here is the play:

Philadelphia rallied for a 118-115 victory.

