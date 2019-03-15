For Pete's Sake

K-State’s Bruce Weber had a funny exchange with Kamau Stokes about his, um, chair

By Pete Grathoff

March 15, 2019 11:57 AM

The Kansas State men’s basketball team had dispatched of TCU minutes earlier in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center when the Wildcats headed to the postgame news conference on Thursday.

Coach Bruce Weber and guard Kamau Stokes were waiting for teammate Barry Brown, Jr., to join them at the table.

That’s when Stokes noted that Weber needed a bigger chair. Without missing a beat, Weber joked, “Does that mean I have a fat ass?”

Stokes cracked up and when Brown arrived, told him what Weber had just said.

It was a funny moment and Arielle Orsuto of KWCH in Wichita shared this video on Twitter:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

