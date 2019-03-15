K-State’s Bruce Weber had a funny exchange with Kamau Stokes about his, um, chair

The Kansas State men’s basketball team had dispatched of TCU minutes earlier in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center when the Wildcats headed to the postgame news conference on Thursday.

Coach Bruce Weber and guard Kamau Stokes were waiting for teammate Barry Brown, Jr., to join them at the table.





That’s when Stokes noted that Weber needed a bigger chair. Without missing a beat, Weber joked, “Does that mean I have a fat ass?”

Stokes cracked up and when Brown arrived, told him what Weber had just said.

It was a funny moment and Arielle Orsuto of KWCH in Wichita shared this video on Twitter: