Actor Rob Riggle found himself in the ‘drop zone’ under birds at Royals spring game

Royals spring training is an annual tradition for actor Rob Riggle and his family.

They drive from Los Angeles to Surprise and catch a game, then spend the night. The next day, the family watches batting practice in the morning, then goes to another game before heading home.

It’s literally all fun and games, but there was an incident at Wednesday’s game when the Royals beat the Indians 17-7. A group of pigeons perched above Riggle and his family, and well, things got messy.

“We were in the drop zone,” joked Riggle, who is one of the “Big Slick” co-hosts.

Riggle, who graduated from Shawnee Mission South and the University of Kansas, said his phone took a direct shot of bird poop. He also checked his Royals hat, but it was clean.

Fox Sports Kansas City broadcast the game and caught the moment: