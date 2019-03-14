For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Actor Rob Riggle found himself in the ‘drop zone’ under birds at Royals spring game

By Pete Grathoff

March 14, 2019 02:04 PM

Rob Riggle returns to KU for ESPN’s GameDay: ‘I want to be here to support the Jayhawks’

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who graduated from Shawnee Mission South and KU, was back in Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, to be a part of ESPN’s GameDay show from Allen Fieldhouse prior to the Jayhawks' Big 12 showdown with West Virginia.
By
Up Next
Actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who graduated from Shawnee Mission South and KU, was back in Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, to be a part of ESPN’s GameDay show from Allen Fieldhouse prior to the Jayhawks' Big 12 showdown with West Virginia.
By
Surprise, Ariz.

Royals spring training is an annual tradition for actor Rob Riggle and his family.

They drive from Los Angeles to Surprise and catch a game, then spend the night. The next day, the family watches batting practice in the morning, then goes to another game before heading home.

It’s literally all fun and games, but there was an incident at Wednesday’s game when the Royals beat the Indians 17-7. A group of pigeons perched above Riggle and his family, and well, things got messy.

“We were in the drop zone,” joked Riggle, who is one of the “Big Slick” co-hosts.

Riggle, who graduated from Shawnee Mission South and the University of Kansas, said his phone took a direct shot of bird poop. He also checked his Royals hat, but it was clean.

Fox Sports Kansas City broadcast the game and caught the moment:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-royals

kansas-city-royals

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  