Rescue dog hilariously runs amok on agility course at dog show — and has a great time

When a dog competes in an agility course, the goal is to run through tunnels and jump over objects.
But the Crufts Dog Show in England had a special race for rescue dogs, and one particular pup thought it more fun to run around objects and lie down in the tunnels.
Kratu was identified as a Carpathian/Mioritic Shepherd mix by the Daily Mail, which noted he “was brought to the UK to be treated after a ‘traumatic’ start to life.”
The announcer in the video below said Kratu was rescued from Romania.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
But that Daily Mail story notes that Kratu now is a “one of very few support dogs to be allowed into the European Parliament, and is now an ambassador for support-dog training.”
So Kratu could be forgiven for not taking the agility course seriously. And it made for a funny moment for spectators and people watching on television.
Twitter user Brooke Rogers shared this video:
Comments