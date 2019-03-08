For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Actor Jon Hamm made a smooth call of a goal during visit with Blues broadcasters

By Pete Grathoff

March 08, 2019 12:54 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: Actor Jon Hamm accepts the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama onstage during the 31st annual Television Critics Association Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: Actor Jon Hamm accepts the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama onstage during the 31st annual Television Critics Association Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Frederick M. Brown Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: Actor Jon Hamm accepts the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama onstage during the 31st annual Television Critics Association Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Frederick M. Brown Getty Images

Actor Jon Hamm is a St. Louis native and an unabashed supporter of his hometown’s sports teams.

You may recall that during the 2016 World Series, Hamm wore a Cardinals hat to games between the Cubs and Indians at Wrigley Field. Side note: Actor Bill Murray, perhaps the most famous Cubs fan in the world, took Hamm’s hat and threw it into an alley.

Hamm, who is best known for his role on “Mad Men,” was at Thursday’s Blues-Kings game in Los Angeles, and he joined Fox Sports Midwest broadcasters John Kelly and Darren Pang.

While chatting about skating, the Blues scored and Hamm made a smooth call: “It is a very challenging thing for me to get out on the ice, but I do love it. I love skating, I love this play right now and I love that goal. How about it? Come on! Ivan Barbashev. Fourth line contributing so hard. God, he’s a spark plug.”

Hamm talked a bit about being a Blues fan, and how it’s a “blessing and a curse,” referring to the Blues having never won a Stanley Cup championship:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  