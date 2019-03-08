Actor Jon Hamm made a smooth call of a goal during visit with Blues broadcasters

Actor Jon Hamm is a St. Louis native and an unabashed supporter of his hometown’s sports teams.
You may recall that during the 2016 World Series, Hamm wore a Cardinals hat to games between the Cubs and Indians at Wrigley Field. Side note: Actor Bill Murray, perhaps the most famous Cubs fan in the world, took Hamm’s hat and threw it into an alley.
Hamm, who is best known for his role on “Mad Men,” was at Thursday’s Blues-Kings game in Los Angeles, and he joined Fox Sports Midwest broadcasters John Kelly and Darren Pang.
While chatting about skating, the Blues scored and Hamm made a smooth call: “It is a very challenging thing for me to get out on the ice, but I do love it. I love skating, I love this play right now and I love that goal. How about it? Come on! Ivan Barbashev. Fourth line contributing so hard. God, he’s a spark plug.”
Hamm talked a bit about being a Blues fan, and how it’s a “blessing and a curse,” referring to the Blues having never won a Stanley Cup championship:
