For Pete’s Sake

Movie being made of Mizzou student who won date with tennis star after Twitter bet

By Pete Grathoff

March 07, 2019 08:43 AM

This isn’t your usual boy-meets-girl story, which might be why it’s being made into a movie.

During Super Bowl LI, tennis player Genie Bouchard tweeted that she knew Atlanta would beat New England after the Falcons took a 28-3 lead. John Goehrke, who was a Mizzou student, responded by asking Bouchard if she’d go out with him if the Patriots rallied for the win. She agreed.

The Patriots ended up winning in overtime, and Bouchard honored the bet. In fact, the two have been spotted together multiple times, including at Super Bowl LII, and were still talking last summer.

The story generated headlines across the United States and Canada, which is Bouchard’s home nation.

Deadline.com reported that Fox 2000 will be turning the Super Bowl bet into a romantic comedy movie. From that story: “The film version centers on dating and love in the modern digital age, asking if a relationship born on social media can survive the glare of the public eye.

“Bouchard will serve as an executive producer.”

