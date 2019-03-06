Melissa Etheridge gave Chiefs fan a shout-out during a concert in Germany

Melissa Etheridge has never been shy about showing her affection for the Chiefs.
Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, Kan., has written songs about the Chiefs, sung the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium and talked Chiefs on the NFL Network.
She’s quick to spot the Chiefs logo, even from the stage. That was the case Tuesday night when Etheridge took a video during a concert in Hamburg, Germany.
In the front row was a Chiefs fan and Etheridge gave him a shout-out:
