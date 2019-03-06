For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Melissa Etheridge gave Chiefs fan a shout-out during a concert in Germany

By Pete Grathoff

March 06, 2019 09:48 AM

Singer Melissa Etheridge explains her Chiefs love on the night she sings the national anthem

Singer Melissa Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, discusses the Chiefs on the night she sings the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship Game Sunday night at Arrowhead.
By
Up Next
Singer Melissa Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, discusses the Chiefs on the night she sings the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship Game Sunday night at Arrowhead.
By

Melissa Etheridge has never been shy about showing her affection for the Chiefs.

Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, Kan., has written songs about the Chiefs, sung the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium and talked Chiefs on the NFL Network.

She’s quick to spot the Chiefs logo, even from the stage. That was the case Tuesday night when Etheridge took a video during a concert in Hamburg, Germany.

In the front row was a Chiefs fan and Etheridge gave him a shout-out:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  