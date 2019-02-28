Danny Duffy has a fun (but impractical) plan to help Royals fans escape winter

Kansas City is waving a white flag. Enough is enough. No más. Please stop.
Alas, there is no avoiding it. Forecasters seem to agree that more snow is coming this weekend. That will be the sixth straight month we’ll have measurable snow. Oh, and as a bonus, an arctic blast is going to be parked over the area.
This winter won’t end despite the hopes of just about everyone who is not a student.
Heck, even Royals left-hander Danny Duffy feels for us, and he’s in Arizona for spring training.
Duffy came up with a plan that is 100 percent unrealistic, but for Royals fans, it sounded heavenly. He tweeted: “feel like all of kc and surrounding areas should just pile into like 7000 busses and come kick it with the real bros of phoenix valley til opening day at this point. So steez.”
Yeah, 7,000 buses wouldn’t be enough to get all of Kansas City to Surprise, Ariz., the Royals’ spring-training home. But a lot of people were on board (figuratively) with the idea.
Here is a sample of what they tweeted back to Duffy:
