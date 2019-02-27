Iowa Hawkeyes basketball coach reportedly curses at official, calls him a cheater

According to ESPN’s projection, the Iowa men’s basketball team is in line to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

However, Iowa’s chances to winning the Big Ten likely ended with a 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Worse than the loss was the behavior of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, who went after an official after the game, according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. Rowland reported that McCaffery yelled at a referee: “You cheating (expletive)! You’re a (expletive) disgrace!”

Hawk Central, which is run by the Iowa Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, reported that an Ohio State official and a Columbus Dispatch photographer confirmed there was yelling.

In a postgame news conference, McCaffery was asked about the exchange and told reporters: “I can’t talk about that.”

McCaffery was likely upset after being hit with a technical foul. Ditto for his son Connor, who is a guard on the Hawkeyes team.