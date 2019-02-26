NFL reportedly will consider tweaking rules for player celebrations

Once upon a time, NFL players were flagged for celebrating following a touchdown.
That rule changed in 2017 and players have clearly enjoyed expressing themselves after scoring a touchdown or intercepting a pass.
But a slight change to the celebration rule could be coming.
Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported that the NFL’s competition committee will be at this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with plans to discuss the topic.
“The league, at the suggestion of some teams, will give consideration to barring players from leaving the sideline to join on-field celebrations, according to people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings,” Maske wrote.
This Chicago Bears dance move is an example of a celebration that would be altered because there are more than 11 players involved:
Maske noted that if the committee proposes a change, it would be presented in March to owners at the annual league meeting. Ratification would require approval from 75 percent of teams.
The committee apparently will not be discussing a change to the NFL replay system.
Judy Battista of NFL.com reported that tweaks to the replay system to include a way to catch egregious missed calls like the one in the NFC Championship Game is likely not up for discussion.
