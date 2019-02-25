It wasn’t a world record, but a dog caught an 83-yard Frisbee pass at AAF game

The announcer at Saturday night’s AAF football game in Orlando called it a world record.
That wasn’t actually true, but that doesn’t mean this dog’s 83-yard Frisbee catch wasn’t an epic grab. The Orlando Sentinel identified the dog as Eurie and the man throwing the pass is Gary Duke.
Eurie even had plenty of time to wait on the Frisbee to begin its decent before grabbing it and running back to Duke.
Here is the catch from two angles:
Earlier this month, Eurie hauled in a Frisbee thrown 122.5 yards:
