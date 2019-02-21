Volleyball player jumps headfirst into crowd, makes amazing save

This is called giving an all-out effort.
During the TC Volleyball NIT this week in Kansas City, Emery Dupes of the A5 Mizuno volleyball team from Alpharetta, Ga., leaped into the crowd and temporarily saved a point.
Dupes was about 10 feet behind the back line when she landed on the spectators. Her team didn’t win the point, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.
You can see the play in the video above.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments