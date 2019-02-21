For Pete's Sake

Volleyball player jumps headfirst into crowd, makes amazing save

By Pete Grathoff and

Jason Boatright

February 21, 2019 02:11 PM

Volleyball player leaps into crowd to make incredible save

By
The Twitter account for A5 Mizuno Volleyball shared the footage of player Emery Dupes participating in an intense play during a volleyball tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
This is called giving an all-out effort.

During the TC Volleyball NIT this week in Kansas City, Emery Dupes of the A5 Mizuno volleyball team from Alpharetta, Ga., leaped into the crowd and temporarily saved a point.

Dupes was about 10 feet behind the back line when she landed on the spectators. Her team didn’t win the point, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

You can see the play in the video above.

