This Verizon commercial with Royals’ Ned Yost will run during the Oscars

Royals manager Ned Yost has credited a cell phone with being the reason he is alive today. After a horrific fall from a tree stand at his farm in Georgia following the 2017 season, Yost’s pelvis was shattered and he was unable to get help.

Fortunately, he was able to use his cell phone to call his wife, Deborah, who had left the farm. She called 911 and returned to help him. Yost was airlifted from his property and had emergency surgery.

Yost believes he would have bled to death if he didn’t have cell service that day. That’s why he is in a new commercial for Verizon Wireless.

Verizon said in a news release, “Yost joins a handful of other real Verizon customers from across the country crediting their phones with keeping them connected during pivotal moments in their lives in the new campaign.”

You can see the commercial, which will run Sunday during the broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony, in the video above.