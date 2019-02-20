A fan paid more than $50,000 at fundraiser for ‘MVP experience’ with Patrick Mahomes

Children’s Mercy Hospital held its annual “Red Hot Night” fundraiser on Saturday, and there were a number of auction items you might expect to see at such an event.

That included tickets to concerts and Royals games, footballs autographed by Chiefs players, a basketball autographed by Kansas players, golfing opportunities and dinner at local restaurants.

The most unique item was the “MVP Experience with MVP Mahomes.”

Here is the description: “Have you ever wanted to hang out with an NFL MVP? Well, here’s your chance! Recently named the 2018 NFL MVP after a tremendous season as quarterback for your Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes is now ready to hang with ... you! This unique auction package includes an opportunity for 10 people to have a private and exclusive dining experience with Patrick and his girlfriend, Brittany, at EJ’s Urban Eatery in the West Bottoms. During the dining experience, you’ll get an opportunity to talk football, life, Kansas City or just gush about their fur babies, Steel and Silver Mahomes. ... Date and time for this experience must be mutually agreed upon during the 2019 NFL offseason (approximately February – July).”

As if you didn’t know that Mahomes was kind of a big deal in Kansas City, consider this another reminder.

Valued at $1,000, the Mahomes MVP package sold for $52,500, which brought in the second-highest amount of money of any item. The only item to draw a larger bid: a 2019 Toyota 4Runner that went for $63,000. The Mahomes Package beat out trips to Paris ($6,400), the Masters ($38,000) and New Zealand ($15,000).

Oh, and a signed Mahomes jersey went for $2,350 (well ahead of the $1,205 that four tickets and parking to Michael Buble’s concert at the Sprint Center took in).

Children’s Mercy Hospital is a non-profit and the only children’s hospital in the area, and this was the 15th year that the fundraiser was held.





Todd Leabo of WHB 810 AM shared this photo of the description of the Mahomes MVP Experience: