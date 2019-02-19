For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Slow-motion replay shows just how close a flying puck came to hitting announcer’s head

By Pete Grathoff

February 19, 2019 08:11 AM

FILE- In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Pierre McGuire broadcasts from between the benches during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals in Boston.
FILE- In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Pierre McGuire broadcasts from between the benches during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals in Boston. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo
FILE- In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Pierre McGuire broadcasts from between the benches during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals in Boston. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo

In the NHL, you’ve got to keep your head in the game, even if you’re an announcer.

NBC’s Pierre McGuire was reminded of that during Monday night’s Lightning-Blue Jackets game. McGuire was rink-side when an errant puck came perilously close to hitting his head.

McGuire reacted to the puck but it had already passed him and hit the glass beside him.

He was fortunate not to be injured, but it made for an amazing slow-motion replay.

Look at how close that puck came to hitting McGuire’s head:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  