Slow-motion replay shows just how close a flying puck came to hitting announcer’s head

In the NHL, you’ve got to keep your head in the game, even if you’re an announcer.
NBC’s Pierre McGuire was reminded of that during Monday night’s Lightning-Blue Jackets game. McGuire was rink-side when an errant puck came perilously close to hitting his head.
McGuire reacted to the puck but it had already passed him and hit the glass beside him.
He was fortunate not to be injured, but it made for an amazing slow-motion replay.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Look at how close that puck came to hitting McGuire’s head:
Comments