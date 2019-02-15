NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils ‘jersey of the future’

Theoretically, NBA fans will have to buy just one jersey in the future. That will depend on whether the “jersey of the future” proves to be a real thing.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveiled the jersey Friday at the All-Star Technology Summit in Charlotte, N.C.
This is from the Associated Press: “Silver used an app on a phone to change the number and name on the back of a jersey that was displayed on the side of the stage where he spoke, flipping it from a Kemba Walker model to a Stephen Curry model to a Michael Jordan model. Silver laid out what a fully customizable fan experience may look like in the NBA in 2038, right down to changing the names on the jerseys those fans wear to games.”
Here is Silver showing how it would work (in theory):
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
NBA fans had all the jokes after the technology was unveiled:
Comments