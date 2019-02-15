Some NASCAR drivers don’t believe men walked on the moon 50 years ago

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving raised eyebrows when he spoke of the earth being flat, which if true would mean those photos and videos of earth taken from space are not real.

Seems pretty obvious, right?

Then again, some athletes aren’t so sure NASA has done all that it claims. For instance, the moon landing on July 20, 1969* doesn’t seem plausible to some NASCAR drivers.

*Buzz Aldrin, who walked on the moon that day, is gonna be upset by this

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

USA Today talked with 11 drivers ahead of this Sunday’s specifically about the moon landing. There are doubters.

“I don’t think we landed on the moon in 1969,” Kyle Busch told USA Today. “Technology was not there, there’s no way. We’ve been there by now, but I don’t think we were there in ’69.”

Ryan Blaney echoed that when he said: “I believe we’ve been to the moon, but I don’t think we landed there when we said we did. I just don’t think so.”

At first Kyle Larson seemed to agree that man landed on the moon, but talked himself out of it.

“Sure, we landed on the moon,” Larson said in that story. “But I don’t know. There’s a lot of stuff that I guess there’s conspiracies on, but I’m not educated enough to give an answer.”

Brad Keselowski also was on the fence but wondered how the government could pull off such a fake and keep it a secret.

“What is more plausible, that the government pulled off a 50-year conspiracy or that the government paid a buttload of money to get the best people in the world to fly a rocket to the moon? I’m going to say the conspiracy is more unbelievable. I believe that we went. But I have moments (where I’m undecided),” Keselowski told USA Today.

These aren’t the first auto racers to question whether the United States landed a man on the moon and returned him safely to the Earth in 1969.

Ryan Newman said in 2010: “I’m pretty sure (the original moon landing) was fake. I watched the documentary on it, and it’s pretty easy to believe. The flag was standing straight out when there’s no wind up there. When they step on the surface, there should have been a big cloud because there’s no atmosphere.”





You can read what more of the drivers had to say in the USA Today story here.