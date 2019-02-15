For Pete's Sake

With simple act, a Maple Leafs player totally made this young fan’s night

By Pete Grathoff

February 15, 2019 08:30 AM

Screengrab of NHL Twitter video

This took all of 30 seconds, but it made a memory that this young fan will carry forever.

During the Maple Leafs-Golden Knights game Thursday in Las Vegas, a fan held a sign at the glass asking if Toronto’s Mitch Marner would be her valentine.

Marner skated over to the young girl and threw her a puck, then asked if she wanted to take a photo together.

The girl enthusiastically agreed and was absolutely thrilled by the encounter, and she even wiped a tear away.

Twitter user NotMarkBeretta said that was his daughter and shared this message:

