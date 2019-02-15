With simple act, a Maple Leafs player totally made this young fan’s night

This took all of 30 seconds, but it made a memory that this young fan will carry forever.
During the Maple Leafs-Golden Knights game Thursday in Las Vegas, a fan held a sign at the glass asking if Toronto’s Mitch Marner would be her valentine.
Marner skated over to the young girl and threw her a puck, then asked if she wanted to take a photo together.
The girl enthusiastically agreed and was absolutely thrilled by the encounter, and she even wiped a tear away.
Twitter user NotMarkBeretta said that was his daughter and shared this message:
