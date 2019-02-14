Watch Missouri Southern pitcher’s 17 strikeouts from his perfect game

Will Bausinger had the perfect antidote for the winter blahs as he pitched a perfect game for Missouri Southern in its 9-0 win Wednesday against Washburn in Joplin.
Bausinger struck out 17, including the final eight of the game. The 17 strikeouts were the second-most in school history, Missouri State said. Bausinger, who is from St. Louis, threw 122 pitches, including 89 strikes.
The gem came in the second game of a doubleheader between Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Great Lakes Valley Conference teams. Missouri Southern beat Rockhurst 13-3 in the opener.
Missouri Southern shared video of all 17 of Bausinger’s strikeouts:
And here was the final out:
