‘David Price’s wife was in Kansas when thunder sleet hit: ‘You can’t make this up’

David Price’s wife, Tiffany, is a proud Kansas State graduate.
Her Twitter bio includes the hashtag #Emaw and she frequently tweets about K-State sports.
The Prices live in Florida, but Tiffany made a trip back to Kansas to visit her family this week. She got a first-hand reminder at what winter has to offer in the Sunflower State.
She wasn’t happy.
There was freezing rain, sleet and thunder. There was Thunder Sleet at times.
She tweeted: “Came back to Kansas to visit my family. Left Florida. Sunny. Beautiful. Florida. To freezing rain and thunder? Thunder? And ice?! You can’t make this ... up. So when people ask me why I left Kansas...now you know”
Here is a link to that tweet, which includes a curse word that I omitted.
Tiffany also tweeted: “Drove from KC today and there were semis upside down in the median, tire tracks from one side of the hwy to the other. Cars in ditches. Against guardrails. No thank you. Miss me with all that”
