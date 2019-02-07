For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Former KU star Frank Mason had a dustup with Rockets’ James Harden

By Pete Grathoff

February 07, 2019 08:12 AM

Frank Mason says Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas proves ‘heart over hype’ can work in NBA

Kansas guard Frank Mason talks about 5-foot-9 Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and how he has been able to succeed in the NBA with a smaller stature. Mason will have a similar challenge while listed at 5-feet-11 as he prepares for the upcoming NBA Draf
By
Up Next
Kansas guard Frank Mason talks about 5-foot-9 Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and how he has been able to succeed in the NBA with a smaller stature. Mason will have a similar challenge while listed at 5-feet-11 as he prepares for the upcoming NBA Draf
By

Don’t touch the beard, Mr. Mason.

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason, the former Kansas star, was guarding Houston’s James Harden in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game when things got testy.

Mason swiped at the ball and instead caught Harden’s face/beard. A foul was called. Harden then tossed the ball at Mason’s feet, and the two exchanged words.

No punches were thrown, but neither player was happy.

Here is what happened (from Dime):

And this is a longer clip of the dustup (from Bleacher Report):

When the teams came out of a timeout, Harden made a point of scoring on Mason (from The Render):

Houston won the game 127-101.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  