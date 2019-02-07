Former KU star Frank Mason had a dustup with Rockets’ James Harden

Don’t touch the beard, Mr. Mason.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason, the former Kansas star, was guarding Houston’s James Harden in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game when things got testy.
Mason swiped at the ball and instead caught Harden’s face/beard. A foul was called. Harden then tossed the ball at Mason’s feet, and the two exchanged words.
No punches were thrown, but neither player was happy.
Here is what happened (from Dime):
And this is a longer clip of the dustup (from Bleacher Report):
When the teams came out of a timeout, Harden made a point of scoring on Mason (from The Render):
Houston won the game 127-101.
