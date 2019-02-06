Kansas signee Gavin Potter trolls K-State and Texas Tech with announcement

Linebacker Gavin Potter of Broken Arrow, Okla., on Wednesday declared his intention to play football for Kansas in a unique way. He painted his chest.
In making his announcement, Potter also figuratively painted a bull’s-eye on his chest for Big 12 rivals Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Potter, who had previously made a verbal commitment to play for the Wildcats, on Tuesday night posted a photo of himself in a Texas Tech uniform on Instagram. Late last month, Potter posted a photo in a Kansas State uniform.
On Wednesday, Potter wore a K-State hoodie before making his announcement on his school of choice. Potter took off the hoodie to reveal a Texas Tech shirt to a smattering of applause.
Potter then removed the shirt to show he had painted KU on his chest and had a “Jayhawks” and the number 12 on his back.
Jeff Kolb of Fox 23 in Tulsa, Okla., shared this:
Here are the last two Instagram posts from Potter:
“That was certainly a very competitive recruiting process,” Kansas coach Les Miles said of Potter. “I think there was an attachment on a bunch of different ways to this school. I think D.J. Eliot (defensive coordinator) did a great job recruiting him. Mike Ekeler also, an old linebacking coach stepped in there.
“So our defensive coordinator and our linebacking coach got active very quickly. I went in there on the first visit. It appeared to me that he was going to have interest. Several times in recruiting, it becomes important that certain guys come. It was important to the Kansas Jayhawks that that guy came.”
