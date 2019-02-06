For Pete's Sake

Here is Cartier Diarra’s windmill dunk that punctuated K-State’s win over KU

By Pete Grathoff

February 06, 2019 08:24 AM

K-State seniors on Bramlage Coliseum atmosphere during win over KU

Kansas State seniors Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes talk about the highly charged atmosphere during the Wildcats 74-67 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2019.
Now this is a way to bring the house down.

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra put the exclamation mark on the Wildcats’ 74-67 win over KU on Tuesday night with a windmill dunk in the final minute.

Diarra stole the ball and had a clear line to the basket. K-State fans at Bramlage Coliseum and watching on television were, uh, quite happy with the dunk.

You can hear the decibel level jump when he dunked.

Here is the play:

Kansas State shared this photo of the play and it’s pretty cool:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

