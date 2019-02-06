Here is Cartier Diarra’s windmill dunk that punctuated K-State’s win over KU

Now this is a way to bring the house down.

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra put the exclamation mark on the Wildcats’ 74-67 win over KU on Tuesday night with a windmill dunk in the final minute.

Diarra stole the ball and had a clear line to the basket. K-State fans at Bramlage Coliseum and watching on television were, uh, quite happy with the dunk.

You can hear the decibel level jump when he dunked.

Here is the play:

Kansas State shared this photo of the play and it’s pretty cool: