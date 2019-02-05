K-State fan uses Seinfeld clip to make funny case for Wildcats being in AP Top 25

Is George Costanza a typical Kansas State fan?
Of course not.
But a Wildcats supporter made a funny video about K-State stating its case for being in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The video is from Seinfeld, and it’s a clip of George complaining after a mechanic stole his Twix candy bar.
This sounds odd, but it’s really quite funny.
In the video, which was posted to Twitter by a user named @wabash1kc, K-State is George and he’s stating his case. Baylor, North Carolina and Washington all make cameos:
Here is the original clip of George’s complaint:
