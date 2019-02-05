For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

K-State fan uses Seinfeld clip to make funny case for Wildcats being in AP Top 25

By Pete Grathoff

February 05, 2019 01:12 PM

Screengrab of wabash1kc Reddit video
Screengrab of wabash1kc Reddit video

Is George Costanza a typical Kansas State fan?

Of course not.

But a Wildcats supporter made a funny video about K-State stating its case for being in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The video is from Seinfeld, and it’s a clip of George complaining after a mechanic stole his Twix candy bar.

This sounds odd, but it’s really quite funny.

In the video, which was posted to Twitter by a user named @wabash1kc, K-State is George and he’s stating his case. Baylor, North Carolina and Washington all make cameos:

Here is the original clip of George’s complaint:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  