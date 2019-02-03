For Pete's Sake

This unnecessary roughness penalty on Rams’ Robey-Coleman baffled fans

By Pete Grathoff

February 03, 2019 06:51 PM

Screengrab of Cameron DaSilva Twitter video
It took a couple of weeks, but Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was finally called for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

This was controversial, too.

Robey-Coleman avoided being flagged for pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit near the end of the NFC Championship Game against the Saints in a no-call heard ‘round the world.

But in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLIII, Robey-Coleman was penalized after tackling New England’s Rex Burkhead shortly after Burkhead had caught a pass.

The CBS crew said the flag was because Burkhead never had a chance to be a runner before he was hit.

Here is the play:

A number of people sounded off on Twitter about the penalty.

Dez Bryant wasn’t happy with the refs:

Former Patriots and Jets linebacker Matt Chatham didn’t like the call:

Comedian Frank Caliendo tweeted:

Former Iowa State quarterback Sage Rosenfels wasn’t pleased:

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, the former KU star, wondered why there was a flag:

