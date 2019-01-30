For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Is KU’s streak of Big 12 titles in jeopardy? Iconic Las Vegas casino thinks so

By Pete Grathoff

January 30, 2019 02:41 PM

Bill Self on what went wrong for Jayhawks against Texas

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self discusses his team's issues following a 73-63 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. KU fell to 16-5 and 1-5 on the road.
By
Up Next
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self discusses his team's issues following a 73-63 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. KU fell to 16-5 and 1-5 on the road.
By

Is the Kansas men’s basketball team’s streak of Big 12 conference titles in jeopardy?

This seems to be an annual January question, but if the season ended today, the Jayhawks’ record stretch would end at 14 consecutive conference championships.

KU is 5-3 in the Big 12 but has played one more game than Kansas State and Baylor, which are both 5-2 in league play. The Jayhawks are coming off a 73-63 loss at Texas on Tuesday, and they are 1-3 in Big 12 road games.

As noted, reports of KU’s demise routinely happen in January, but over the last decade, the Jayhawks have found a way to right the ship and continue their conference dominance.

However, at least one Las Vegas casino is now taking a prop bet about KU making it 15 straight Big 12 conference championships. Caesar’s Palace (not the place where Caesar actually lived, of course) shows the odds are better that the Jayhawks fall short.

Las Vegas oddsmaker Matt Lindeman shared this on Twitter: Bet $100 on KU and you’d win $110. Bet against KU and you’d pay $130 to win $100.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-kansas

university-of-kansas

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  