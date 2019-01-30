Is KU’s streak of Big 12 titles in jeopardy? Iconic Las Vegas casino thinks so

Is the Kansas men’s basketball team’s streak of Big 12 conference titles in jeopardy?

This seems to be an annual January question, but if the season ended today, the Jayhawks’ record stretch would end at 14 consecutive conference championships.

KU is 5-3 in the Big 12 but has played one more game than Kansas State and Baylor, which are both 5-2 in league play. The Jayhawks are coming off a 73-63 loss at Texas on Tuesday, and they are 1-3 in Big 12 road games.

As noted, reports of KU’s demise routinely happen in January, but over the last decade, the Jayhawks have found a way to right the ship and continue their conference dominance.

However, at least one Las Vegas casino is now taking a prop bet about KU making it 15 straight Big 12 conference championships. Caesar’s Palace (not the place where Caesar actually lived, of course) shows the odds are better that the Jayhawks fall short.

Las Vegas oddsmaker Matt Lindeman shared this on Twitter: Bet $100 on KU and you’d win $110. Bet against KU and you’d pay $130 to win $100.