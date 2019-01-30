Gary Woodland teamed up with Special Olympian for sweet, fun outing at Phoenix Open

This was supposed to be a big surprise for a Special Olympics golfer named Amy, but former KU golfer Gary Woodland also was amazed after the two met.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open starts Thursday, but Woodland hit the course on Wednesday with Amy.
I wish there was more information than what the PGA shared on Facebook, but here is the headline on its Facebook page: “Gary Woodland surprises Special Olympics athlete Amy.”
The description: “How a superstar named Amy teamed up with Gary Woodland to win the hearts of the 16th hole crowd at WM Phoenix Open.”
It’s a sweet video, and we should all share the joy and confidence level that Amy displays on this PGA course, the TPC Scottsdale.
\The PGA also shared this video on Twitter:
