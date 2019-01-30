For Pete's Sake

Lee’s Summit school district using KC sports broadcasters to announce closings

By Pete Grathoff

January 30, 2019 08:39 AM

Screengrab of Lee's Summit Schools Twitter video
Kansas City sports announcers must be popular in Lee’s Summit.

The familiar voices who call Chiefs, Royals and Sporting Kansas City games have been recruited to make a special announcement this school year. It’s a snow day. Or, as was the case Wednesday, a cold day.

Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler and and Steve Physioc of the Royals, Sporting Kansas City’s Nate Bukaty and the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus have all made the proclamations on Twitter on behalf of the Lee’s Summit school district.

The latest came from Lefebvre:

Last week, Hudler delivered this message:



Bukaty kicked off the 2019 portion of school with this declaration:

Among other things, Holthus is known for three words: Touchdown. Kansas. City. But he said two words that go well together:

Physioc was the first announcer used to say there was no school:

