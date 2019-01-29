Two adults reportedly charged after brawl following fourth-grade basketball game

Things got heated when two unbeaten basketball teams squared off earlier this month in Fairfax, Ohio.
Fans from the two teams were caught on a security camera brawling following the game ... between fourth-graders.
Ugh.
WLWT-TV in Cincinnati reported that police said two parents are charged with disorderly conduct following a fight outside Mariemont Junior High School on Jan. 19. The game was between Mariemont and West Clermont in the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League, WLWT said.
Aishia Peoples was one of the parents charged, WLWT said, and told the station that “a West Clermont parent was acting intimidating toward Mariemont during the game.”
WLWT’s Dan Griffin shared this video on Twitter that shows part of the brawl:
Here is a longer version of the brawl that accompanied the station’s newscast:
Comments